North Little Rock man found shot, dead on his porch

A North Little Rock man was found fatally shot on his front porch Friday morning, police said.

Police were sent to 1519 Allen St. at 8:51 a.m. after receiving a call about gunfire, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the man dead. He had been shot least once, according to the release.

The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy and positive identification, police said.