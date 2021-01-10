McAdoo commits to Florida State

2022 athlete Quincey McAdoo was named Player of the Week after the McCory game.

Clarendon junior athlete Quincey McAdoo committed to Florida State on Sunday.

He narrowed his list of schools to five in December to Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida State.

McAdoo, 6-3, 185 pounds, had 53 rushes for 548 yards and 5 touchdowns, and 26 receptions for 458 yards and 8 touchdowns playing running back and receiver.

He had 76 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble, 4 pass breakups and 5 interceptions, including an interception returned for a touchdown while playing defensive back.

McAdoo also returned 9 kickoffs for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 6 punt returns for 90 yards.