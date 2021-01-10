Education notebook

New school board sets 2 meetings

The new Little Rock School Board is meeting twice this week, at 5:30 p.m. Monday and again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The agenda for the Monday session focuses largely on the district's response to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

On the agenda, there are question-and-answer sessions with physicians from Arkansas Children's Hospital and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences/Arkansas Department of Health.

That will be followed by consideration of a proposed resolution to provide paid leave to school district employees who are unable to work or tele-work because they have covid-19, symptoms of covid-19 or are caregivers to someone who has covid-19 or is otherwise under a quarantine directive.

Also on the Monday agenda is information on the Little Rock district's instructional program during the pandemic and information about how new federal funding can be used to offset pandemic-related expenses.

Up to 20 minutes has been reserved for public comment at the Monday meeting, which will be broadcast on the district's Facebook page and on Comcast Cable Channel 4 and U-verse Channel 99.

Thursday's meeting will include setting the agenda for the board's Jan. 28 business meeting and the continuation of the board membership training that was started in November.

To submit a public comment for coming meetings, people can use this form: https://bit.ly/38ucYke.

The deadline for online submissions is 1 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

To provide live comment via the Zoom meeting, people can send their names, email contacts, and phone numbers to webmaster@lrsd.org by 1 p.m., the day of the meeting. The person will be contacted with the Zoom link before the start of the meeting and admitted during the public comment portion when it is that person's turn to speak. After speaking, the person will be removed from the Zoom meeting but may continue watching via the methods listed above. There is a 3-minute speaking limit.

Board considers contract matters

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board voted last week to extend the contract of one assistant superintendent, accept the resignation of another assistant superintendent and delayed action on the superintendent's contract.

School Board President Daniel Gray said the board will complete an evaluation of Superintendent Bryan Duffie's job performance in the next few weeks before acting on a contract extension for the chief executive.

Duffie's contract is to expire June 30, 2023. A board-approved extension would give him a three-year contract that would expire in June 2024.

It's a common practice of Arkansas school boards to annually add a year to a superintendent's contract so that the leader has a standing three-year contract.

The School Board voted to extend until June 2023 the contract of Assistant Superintendent Tiffany Bone, who oversees secondary education, student services and desegregation matters. The board accepted the December 2020 resignation of Assistant Superintendent Gregory Hodges, who oversaw elementary education and support services for the district.

Duffie said Hodges resigned for personal reasons.

District puts cap on game crowds

The Pulaski County Special School District has put new limits on audience sizes for basketball games this season.

All middle and high school basketball events will limit audiences to 20% capacity.

Additionally, schools will continue to refrain from selling any tickets for admission into games at the gate. Admission is limited to those who have a season pass or verified, school-issued voucher.

"It is imperative that we take necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of anyone attending a district-sanctioned athletic event," Superintendent Charles McNulty said. "Our athletic directors ... are doing an incredible job to make sure we can enjoy athletics without jeopardizing the well-being of our stakeholders."

Seating during the games has been modified to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between groups. Areas are sectioned off inside each school gym/arena to ensure these recommendations are followed. A special section is designated in each gym/arena for district employees, media and college coaches for recruitment purposes.

Additionally, the district is working with each of the four high schools to set up livestreaming capabilities for all home games.