Daniel Berger chips onto the 14th green during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

GOLF

Palmer, English share lead

Ryan Palmer went through a range of emotions over the final 15 minutes Saturday that ended with him posting a 9-under 64 for the best round of the week and a share of the lead with Harris English in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii Palmer thought he might have been in trouble with a thin fairway metal approaching the green on the par-5 18th. It narrowly cleared native grass left of the green and rolled out to 12 feet, and he two-putted for birdie. His score stood when rules officials determined there was no intent, and no penalty, when he tamped down a divot a few paces away from where his golf ball was rolling after a muffed chip on the ninth hole. English wasn't so fortunate with his second shot to the 18th. He was left and came up some 15 feet short of clearing the hazard. His only good break was that a marshal somehow spotted it. Instead of a third shot from 200-plus yards away, he hacked out to 80 feet away and took two tough putts for par and a 66. They were tied at 21-under 198, one shot ahead of Collin Morikawa, who also flirted with trouble on the closing hole at the Plantation, finished with a birdie and shot 65. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) is in 41st place. He is at 2-under for the tournament.

Ryan Palmer watches his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Collin Morikawa chips onto the 14th green during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Harris English watches his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Harris English reacts after his putt on the 14th green during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Viktor Hovland watches his putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)