100 years ago

Jan. 10, 1921

• Senator George Vaughan of Pulaski county who will champion revenue reform in the General Assembly last night said that the enforcement of state laws requiring assessment at full 100 per cent valuation automatically will result in a decrease in the rates of taxation. Senator Vaughan has prepared "An Act to Enforce Compliance with the Revenue Laws of the State of Arkansas" which he will introduce during the session. The measure was prepared after a study of the reports of the Arkansas Tax Commission, the state auditor, treasurer and comptroller, and similar reports from other states.

50 years ago

Jan. 10, 1971

• Dale Bumpers, the obscure small-town lawyer who ascended to the heights of Arkansas politics in one brief season of meteoric campaigning, will become the state's 38th elected governor and 64th chief executive in a festive day Tuesday that, for an inaugural, probably will be unmatched in the state's history for ceremony and entertainment. A gigantic inaugural parade, an inaugural concert in the Capitol rotunda, a Capitol filled with performers and a return to an outside inaugural address on the Capitol steps will mark the day -- one intended to encourage the participation of as many of the state's people as time and space allow.

25 years ago

Jan. 10, 1996

• Info junkies have accessed North Little Rock Laman Library's online global Internet computer network by the thousands since the service began last year. An exact number of the people who have used the Internet and computerized catalog and circulation files isn't known, but "I know it's been busy, I can tell you that," library director Jeff Baskin said. At a library board of trustees meeting Monday, Baskin reported that since the computer was installed, more than 54,000 borrowers checked out more than 178,000 items, with the library issuing more than 13,000 new cards.

10 years ago

Jan. 10, 2011

• Arkansas highway officials figure they will have to go up in the air to see what's going on down on the ground. Last week, they began testing a helium balloon outfitted with a video camera to gauge its effectiveness in capturing traffic patterns and counting vehicles at major choke points on the state's 16,000-mile highway system. They want to find a way to amass more information and more accurate information to fashion better computer models for future highway improvements.