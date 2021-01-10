Sections
OPINION - Editorial

OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Prepare for next hack

by The Washington Post | Today at 8:48 a.m.

The SolarWinds hack, it seems, was worse than initially feared—and initial fears were already alarming enough. The manner in which the U.S. government left itself vulnerable to the attack demands a reckoning that runs the policy gamut. But the best place to start may be the least flashy: security of the software supply chain.

Russia has perpetrated attacks through the supply chain before, and no wonder. By targeting a single weak link, especially a firm with widely used products, adversaries can reach thousands more—including those of high value. That also explains the hackers’ apparent interest in breaching Microsoft, Crowd-Strike and FireEye.

Perfection, however, is impossible to achieve—which is why the next frontier is figuring out how to root out those attackers officials should assume have found a way in. Agencies ignored a Government Accountability Office report advising them to update a malware catching tool called “Einstein” that proved significantly less smart than its namesake. Einstein could nab only known assailants, not identify new ones; an improvement is in immediate order. So is a strategy for speedy recovery from infiltration. This has to be an urgent priority for the Biden administration.

