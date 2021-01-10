OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Prepare for next hack

The SolarWinds hack, it seems, was worse than initially feared—and initial fears were already alarming enough. The manner in which the U.S. government left itself vulnerable to the attack demands a reckoning that runs the policy gamut. But the best place to start may be the least flashy: security of the software supply chain.

Russia has perpetrated attacks through the supply chain before, and no wonder. By targeting a single weak link, especially a firm with widely used products, adversaries can reach thousands more—including those of high value. That also explains the hackers’ apparent interest in breaching Microsoft, Crowd-Strike and FireEye.

Perfection, however, is impossible to achieve—which is why the next frontier is figuring out how to root out those attackers officials should assume have found a way in. Agencies ignored a Government Accountability Office report advising them to update a malware catching tool called “Einstein” that proved significantly less smart than its namesake. Einstein could nab only known assailants, not identify new ones; an improvement is in immediate order. So is a strategy for speedy recovery from infiltration. This has to be an urgent priority for the Biden administration.