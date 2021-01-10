People attend the funeral prayer of coal mine workers who were killed by gunmen near the Machh coal field in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending over a week of protests that sought to highlight the minority community's plight. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

Pakistani Shiites bury ISIS-slain miners

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered Saturday to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the community's plight.

Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Machh, an area some 30 miles east of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled Baluchistan province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Quetta on Saturday afternoon and was expected to meet with a delegation of mourners and Shiite leaders, according to his office. Shiite demonstrators across the country -- who blocked roads in major cities -- had demanded he visit the grieving minority community and ensure their protection.

On Friday, Khan appealed to the protesters not to link the burial of the miners to his visit, vowing that he would visit afterward. Under Islamic tradition, burials take place as quickly as possible after death.

Dozens of Shiites rallied Friday night in the capital, Islamabad, denouncing Khan for calling the mourners blackmailers.

The premier sent a group of ministers and top officials to negotiate with the Hazara community, leading the mourners to agree to a funeral.

Islamic State militants abducted, then shot and killed the miners in Baluchistan. Police video of their bodies revealed the miners had been blindfolded and their hands tied behind their backs before being shot.

China soldier found on India side of line

NEW DELHI -- The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border.

An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in the area south of Pangong Tso lake.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army) soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC (Line of Actual Control) are being investigated," the statement said.

China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain."

The Indian side later confirmed that it had found the soldier and said it would return him to the Chinese side, China's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Indian side should strictly abide by relevant agreements between the two countries and hand over the lost personnel to the Chinese side as soon as possible, to add positive factors to cool down the situation at China-India border and jointly maintain peace and calm in the border area," the statement said.

Indian and Chinese soldiers often lose their way in the disputed Himalayan region.

The high-altitude standoff between the Asian giants began in May with a fierce brawl, and exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists in June that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China has not given any details on casualties.

Albanians save Syrians in stormy seas

TIRANA, Albania -- Albanian military and police ships saved 50 Syrian refugees trapped by bad weather as they tried to reach Italy by boat, police and media outlets reported Saturday.

A police statement said that in collaboration with Italy's financial police, on Friday evening they found the packed inflatable boat at the Vjosa River delta, some 60 miles south of the capital, Tirana, where it had been blocked for about three hours because of high waves in the Adriatic Sea. No one was believed missing.

Two decades ago, the route was regularly used by traffickers to take poor Albanians to Italy. Though in recent years Albania has not been a major transit route for migrants through Europe, small groups have tried crossing it.

The Balkanweb.com media portal said the 50 Syrians, including women and children, were found after one of them called police to say the boat was stuck because of bad weather and an engine problem. Sixteen people, including three children, were hospitalized.

The migrants were reported to have paid up to $2,450 each for the illegal transport toward Italy. Police did not find the traffickers.

Siberian avalanche kills couple, child

MOSCOW -- At least three people were killed by an avalanche that hit a ski resort in Siberia, officials said Saturday.

The avalanche swept over several buildings at the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex outside the Arctic city of Norilsk just before midnight.

About 250 rescuers who combed the area for hours in a snowstorm recovered the bodies of a married couple and their 18-month-old son. The couple's second child, a 14-year-old boy, was found alive and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into an alleged breach of safety rules at the resort.

