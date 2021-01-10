Razorbacks put together complete effort

For much of the first half, the SEC Network announcers predicted a high-scoring game between the University of Arkansas and Georgia.

They were half right.

The Razorbacks outscored the Bulldogs 56-32 in the second half on their way to a 99-69 win that leaves the Hogs' SEC record at 2-2.

The Hogs were impressive on both ends of the court, doing all the little things that allows a team to dominate.

One statistic that jumped out of the box score was the Razorbacks had 36 field goals and 24 of those came with an assist.

There were a few times when someone shot without making a pass, but head coach Eric Musselman has been stressing the need to share and not force shots in traffic. For the most part it was obvious the Hogs had been listening.

Moses Moody, a freshman from Little Rock, left no doubt why he was one of the top recruits in the country last year, scoring 25 points, and he made it look easy.

Davonte Davis, a freshman from Jacksonville, added 20 points and showed his point guard skills with six assists.

Jalen Tate, a senior transfer, had 10 assists and 15 points. Vance Jackson had 15 points hitting four of five three-pointers.

All total, the Razorbacks had five players score in double digits, as JD Notae added 12 points.

The homegrown guys showed up big.

Jonesboro junior Desi Sills broke out of his two-game slump with eight points on just eight shots.

Fort Smith freshman Jaylin Williams came off the bench to grab a team-high nine rebounds and took two charges.

Connor Vanover, the sophomore from Little Rock, started, but played sparingly after Georgia went with its quickest players hoping to run with the Hogs.

They couldn't.

Little Rock's Ethan Henderson got the Hogs' last field goal of the game.

The Razorbacks weren't perfect, but they may have played their most complete game of the season. It was definitely their best effort since SEC play started.

In the first half, there were seven lead changes but none in the second half, and the Razorbacks led for more than 36 minutes in the game.

Arkansas' defense forced Georgia into five consecutive turnovers in the second half.

The Razorbacks will need to build off this game as they now go to LSU and Alabama, which is sitting on top of the SEC standings undefeated at 4-0 with Kentucky just behind at 3-0.

No doubt it was the type of effort that Musselman and his staff have been working toward.

Now the Razorbacks have to put this one away and prepare for bigger challenges.

(stars)

It is almost here, finally, the showdown between Ohio State and Alabama for the national championship.

Two of the most successful programs in the country and widely disliked because of it.

Most of the experts are picking the Crimson Tide, who are favored by a touchdown.

Any time yours truly has picked against Nick Saban the Crimson Tide have won, so the pride of the SEC is the pick here, but Ohio State is truly a formidable opponent.

When the Big Ten canceled the football season and then reconsidered, it had to partly because the league knew the Buckeyes were capable of winning a national championship.

The way quarterback Justin Fields handled Clemson in the semifinal left no doubt he's the real deal.

He took a vicious shot to the kidneys-ribs and left the field, but on the first play back he threw a touchdown pass.

That's mental toughness equal to his physical abilities.

The Tide, though, have a better running game, the best receiver in the country and a very good quarterback.

Alabama 42-38.