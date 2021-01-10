Signed fiddle delivered to area volunteer

Paul W. Tull (left), program director with Freedom Sings Arkansas, hands one of Charlie Daniels’ autographed fiddles to Sheila Beatty-Krout with the United States Daughters of 1812. (Special to The Commercial)

On Christmas Eve, Freedom Sings Arkansas Program Director Paul W. Tull delivered a Charlie Daniels-autographed fiddle to Sheila Beatty-Krout of the United States Daughters of 1812.

The signed and dated fiddle with authentication was gifted to Freedom Sings Arkansas shortly before Daniels died in 2020. Freedom Sings Arkansas raffled off the musician's fiddle to raise money for their expenses.

The winner was Beatty-Krout, a United States Daughters of 1812 volunteer at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. She became aware of Freedom Sings Arkansas and its unique mission at the Veterans Affairs Volunteer Service quarterly meetings, chaired by Michael Dobbs.

Dobbs, chief of Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Volunteer Service, was an early supporter for Freedom Sings Arkansas and assisted in its founding in Arkansas, according to a news release.

"FSA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization providing a caring environment of support for military veterans, active-duty men and women, military spouses and surviving family members," according to the release. "Their personal stories are put to music through the art of songwriting. Through this powerful experience with 'Veterans healing Veterans' and the opportunity for continuous participation, FSA empowers servicemen and women and assists in their healing with song."

The agency's mission is to help veterans, active-duty military and their families reach emotional balance by telling their stories. Songwriting, along with peer support, helps provide veterans and their families the tools necessary to cope with trauma or readjust from military service, according to the release.

Participants don't need a musical background, only the desire to tell their story. During the sessions, the songwriter listens and encourages the participant to lay out the "puzzle pieces" of their experience. Together, they arrange those pieces into verses and choruses.

The all-volunteer organization, depends on donations to assist with production costs, demos and copies professionally recorded and produced in Nashville, Tenn.Freedom Sings Arkansas also sponsors retreats to continue the healing process. A ll proceeds are used to produce songs, according to the release.

Details and songs are available at www.freedomsingsarkansas.org or their Facebook page at "Freedom Sings Arkansas."