FOOTBALL

Georgia lineman commits to ASU

Three-star lineman Jalil Muhammad committed to Arkansas State University on Saturday.

Muhammad has played on both sides of football for Fairburn (Ga.) High School but will join the Red Wolves as a defensive lineman. The 6-3, 280-pound recruit is the No. 156 prospect in Georgia's Class of 2021, and chose ASU over offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Baylor and others. Previously, he was committed to Florida International.

Muhammad joins Ethan Hassler as the only other defensive line commit in the Red Wolves' Class of 2021 after Georgia lineman DeTarias Glover decommitted in December.

Rice headed to Utah State

Former Arkansas State linebacker Justin Rice announced Saturday that he will transfer to Utah State. He is the third former Red Wolves player to reunite with former ASU coach Blake Anderson and the Aggies, joining Logan Bonner and Brandon Bowling.

Rice, a former first team All-Mountain West selection at Fresno State, joined ASU in August and recorded 53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6 sacks in his lone season with the Red Wolves.

-- Eli Lederman

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Harding vs. UAM postponed

Saturday's game between Harding University and the University of Arkansas-Monticello was postponed after a Harding player arrived at the game with covid-like symptoms, a release from Harding said.

A rescheduled game will be announced upon an agreement between the two schools.

Henderson State routs Arkansas Tech

Henderson State University held Arkansas Tech University to just 24.2% shooting and pulled away in the second half to win 70-44 Saturday in Russellville.

Four Reddies (1-1, 1-1 Great American Conference) scored in double figures. Quawn Marshall led the way with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Malik Riddle had 14 and freshman Josh Mason added 10. Jeremiah Toney had a team-high nine rebounds and four assists for Henderson State, and Tomislav Miholjcic scored eight points in the final minutes on 4-for-4 shooting.

Tony Hall had 12 points for the Wonder Boys (2-2, 0-2).

Southern Arkansas tops Ouachita Baptist

Devante Brooks had 18 points, and Aaron Lucas added 17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists to power Southern Arkansas University in a 69-58 victory over Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday in Magnolia.

Blake Rogers scored 15 points for the Muleriders (2-0, 2-0 GAC).

DJ Kane had 11 points and Kendarious Smith nine for the Tigers (0-2, 0-2).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech downs Henderson State

Arkansas Tech University had six players score in double figures, led by 23 from Kaley Shipman, in an 89-80 victory over Henderson State University on Saturday in Russellville.

Shipman was 7 of 13 from the floor, made 1 of 2 three-pointers and was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to lead the Golden Suns (3-0, 2-0 Great American Conference). She also added 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Nikki Metcalfe had 17 points, Jalei Oglesby 12 and Hannah Villines 11. Ashlei Lopez and Jayana Sanders added 10 points each.

Jadah Pickens powered the Reddies (1-1) with 21 points, and Lani Snowden had 15 points.

Arkansas-Monticello holds off Harding

The University of Arkansas-Monticello got a 22-point performance from Mackenzie Tillman in a 76-71 victory over Harding University on Saturday in Monticello.

Kayla Bradley had 13 points and six rebounds, and Nina Kizzee and Dezirae King added 11 points apiece for the Boll Weevils (1-1, 1-1).

Hannah Collins and Sage Hawley paced the Cotton Blossoms (1-1, 1-1) with 17 points each, and Kennedy Cooper had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services