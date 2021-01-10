Student involvement: 14 women inducted into Collegiate Club chapter of national association

Fourteen Philander Smith College students were inducted into the Dr. Mary Louise Williams Collegiate Club chapter of the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs during a Dec. 11 ceremony.

The induction, held virtually, is the second induction of the newly formed chapter.

With the motto "Lifting as we climb," the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs was formed in July 1896 and one of its founders was Harriet Tubman. Williams, the namesake of the Little Rock organization, is a noted educator, political leader, Arkansas Black Hall of Fame inductee and a Frances Harper Charity Club member.

Sadie Jones was inducted as president of the club in 2019. New inductees are Heaven Clary, Nyejah Lee, Jordyn Jones, J'Nya Thompson, Gabrielle Batiste, Mikyla Jackson-Jordan, Jakayla Shurm, Brae'zah East, Kristialyn Anderson, Christy Bell, Ti'Anna Keith, Antoinette Elion, Kayundra Braggs and Ashley Howell.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal