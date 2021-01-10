Work on I-30, I-40 to close lanes this week in Little Rock, North Little Rock

Work on the 30 Crossing project will require lane closings on Interstate 30 and adjacent thoroughfares in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock starting Monday and lasting through Jan. 18, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the following travel impacts will occur:

• I-30 westbound between East Fourth and East Sixth streets in Little Rock will have a double-left lane closing from 7 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday to work on overhead signs.

• I-30 eastbound between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock will have a double-left lane closing from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for three nights beginning Monday for pavement repairs.

• I-40 eastbound will have a double-left lane closing between Interstate 30 and North Hills Boulevard in North Little Rock during the same hours and nights for pavement repairs.

• Third Street will remain closed at Mahlon Martin Street daily through Jan. 23.

• I-30 eastbound between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Avenue will have a double-left lane closing from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Jan. 18 for pavement repairs.

• I-40 eastbound between I-30 and North Hills Boulevard will have a double-left lane closings during the same hours and days for pavement repairs.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage, according to the department.

The work is associated with the first phase of 30 Crossing, which is designed to improve the 6.7-mile I-30 corridor through downtown Little Rock, including replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River.