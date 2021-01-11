Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST: Updates from the first day of the Arkansas Legislature’s session

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:55 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

The latest from the Arkansas Legislature:

12:49 p.m.

​​​​​The Senate formally elected Sen Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, as the Senate president pro tempore for the next two years. He succeeds Sen Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, as the Senate’s leader. In brief remarks, Hickey described the Senate as "a salty group for sure."

He urged senators to respect each other and to communicate with those that they disagree on matters.

Hickey asked senators to provide an example for the state and nation to emulate.

– Michael Wickline

[QUIZ: How much do you know about the state Legislature? » arkansasonline.com/legquiz/]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT