LATEST: Updates from the first day of the Arkansas Legislature’s session

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

The latest from the Arkansas Legislature:

12:49 p.m.

​​​​​The Senate formally elected Sen Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, as the Senate president pro tempore for the next two years. He succeeds Sen Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, as the Senate’s leader. In brief remarks, Hickey described the Senate as "a salty group for sure."

He urged senators to respect each other and to communicate with those that they disagree on matters.

Hickey asked senators to provide an example for the state and nation to emulate.

– Michael Wickline

