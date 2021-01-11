Little Rock man shot outside takeout restaurant Friday, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot at least twice outside Wings Take Out Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded to 1423 West Roosevelt Rd. at about 6:22 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report.

Upon arrival, officers found Andre Alexander, 40, with a gunshot wound in his left shoulder and a gunshot wound in the left side of his abdomen, police said.

Officers and firefighters provided aid until emergency medical services could arrive, and Alexander was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

Officers noticed multiple bullet strikes to the front and driver’s side of a 2011 Kia Forte, the report states.

Police made contact with the business and viewed footage of the incident, where they discovered an unknown female in the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the report.

The vehicle was towed to the crime scene bay, the report states.

No further information is available at this time.