Missouri lawmakers teaming up for bills on police accountability

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A proposed ban on police chokeholds is gaining traction in the Republican-led Missouri Legislature despite years of inaction on police accountability after Michael Brown's death in Ferguson.

Republican state Rep. Shamed Dogan, a leader on criminal justice policy, said he's partnering with a top Senate Republican, Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, and Democrats to outlaw police chokeholds and ban police from having sex with people in police custody.

"This year I think we do have a good opportunity to pass some police accountability legislation," Dogan said.

Bipartisan support for those policies represents a rare chance for so-called police reform bills in a state known for its distrust between Black communities and law enforcement authorities.

The NAACP in 2017 issued an advisory warning Black travelers to be cautious in the state, in part citing decades of data compiled by the attorney general's office showing Black drivers are significantly more likely to be pulled over by police than white motorists.

Missouri for a time was synonymous with Ferguson, where Brown -- an unarmed, Black 18-year-old -- was fatally shot by a white officer in 2014, leading to months of protests.

In the years since then, other states have put stricter limits on police use of force or required at least some law enforcement members to wear body cameras.

In Missouri, "we really haven't seen anything in that area," Dogan said of police accountability laws.

Continued protests against police mistreatment of Black Missourians also led to backlash against the protesters from state lawmakers, primarily Republicans. Last summer was marked by protests throughout the state, some of them violent, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

This year, bills have been proposed to temporarily take away unemployment help for people convicted of rioting. Another bill would exempt drivers from civil or criminal liability if they believe they're in danger and run over someone while trying to get out of a riot.

It's unclear whether those bills will go very far.

Fervent support for law enforcement in the Missouri Legislature makes the prospect of a police accountability bill even more significant. Bills to ramp up penalties for shooting or otherwise injuring police surged in the years after the Ferguson protests. One bill proposed this year would mark the first Friday in May as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, a Democrat who leads the Legislative Black Caucus, said she's unsure about the chances of reaching a consensus on police accountability when so many lawmakers either believe all police must change or resist even the idea of changes.

"So many people are divided," she said.

Still, she's throwing her support behind a ban on police chokeholds and is among several lawmakers sponsoring bills on the issue. Bland Manlove, who served in the Missouri National Guard, said chokeholds are used in the military.

"You shouldn't be using that on someone on American soil," she said.