Pelosi issues ultimatum on Trump

President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally in support of U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump unless the vice president and Cabinet invoke constitutional authority to force him out, calling Trump a threat to democracy after last week's deadly assault on the Capitol.

Pelosi, D-Calif., made the announcement in a letter to colleagues, framing it as an ultimatum to Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the powers of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. If not, she said, the House will proceed with impeachment.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eZdwLM6EeI]

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," she said, adding: "The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

Pelosi's plan seeks a vote today on a resolution calling for Pence and Cabinet officials to invoke the 25th Amendment. Under rules for when the full House is not convened, any objection would reject the resolution. Pelosi would then put the resolution before the full House on Tuesday. If it were to pass, then Pence and the Cabinet would have 24 hours to act before the House would move toward impeachment.

As of Sunday afternoon, a draft impeachment resolution had garnered 210 co-sponsors in the House, according to Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., one of its authors.

But in a sign of the Democrats' struggles with the issue, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., a House leader and ally of President-elect Joe Biden, proposed Sunday that the House vote this week to impeach but delay an impeachment trial in the Senate for 100 days. That would allow Biden to focus on other priorities as soon as he is inaugurated Jan. 20.

"Let's give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running," Clyburn said.

Those comments provoked widespread frustration among Democrats, according to aides and lawmakers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to air internal discussions. They said they worried that Clyburn's remarks would undermine the party's case for Trump's quick removal: that he is an immediate danger to the nation.

Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are increasingly determined to hold Trump immediately accountable and to force his Republican defenders to choose whether to stand by him. Several sources said that remarks from some Republicans dismissing impeachment as too divisive have further infuriated Democrats.

"Republicans need to be put on the record," Pelosi said on a Thursday call with her leadership team, according to two people familiar with her remarks.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said impeachment will move forward unless Republicans embrace an alternative.

"It is now Sunday evening, and we're still awaiting any proposition from the GOP to hold him to account," he said. "Many of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are talking about unity. ... If we want unity within the Congress, I invite a proposition from the GOP to fulfill those conservative principles of accountability and consequence."

House Republicans are planning a conference call today to discuss their approach.

SENATORS' STANCES

With the House's planning for impeachment intensifying, two Republican senators have said they want Trump to resign immediately.

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Sunday joined Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for Trump to "resign and go away as soon as possible."

Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether Trump should step down, Toomey said, "I think at this point, with just a few days left, it's the best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us."

Murkowski, who has long voiced her exasperation with Trump's conduct in office, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply "needs to get out." A third Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, did not go that far, but on CBS' "Face the Nation" he warned Trump to be "very careful" in his final days in office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said an impeachment trial could not begin under the current calendar before Inauguration Day, which is Jan. 20.

While many have criticized Trump, Republicans have said that impeachment would be divisive at a time when unity is needed.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" that instead of coming together, Democrats want to "talk about ridiculous things like 'Let's impeach a president'" while he has just days left in office.

Still, some Republicans might be supportive of impeachment.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said he would take a look at any articles that the House sent over. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a frequent Trump critic, said on ABC's "This Week" that he would "vote the right way" if the matter were put in front of him.

BIDEN'S PRIORITIES

Democrats would have to act quickly because Trump is scheduled to leave office in a little more than a week. But the effort to remove Trump is colliding with Biden's desire to set up an administration that will immediately address crises -- as well as the desire to repair a government the Biden team sees as badly damaged and demoralized.

A Senate engulfed in an impeachment trial would struggle to do anything else, and Biden has voiced frustration that senators have not moved faster to confirm his Cabinet picks.

"There is an appetite to better understand where President-elect Biden's head is at relative to what he believes is in the best interest," Phillips said, acknowledging that Biden doing so publicly "presents complications."

The dilemma led to a flurry of alternative proposals Sunday as lawmakers looked for a way to navigate the pressures.

Clyburn said his idea of waiting until after the Biden administration's first 100 days to send articles of impeachment to the Senate would allow the new president to install key members of his team. "Let's do the people's work and let's vote to impeach this president, and then we'll decide later -- or the Senate will decide later -- what to do with that," Clyburn said.

Others said Congress should censure Trump instead of impeaching him, an action that could be taken quickly and possibly attract broader support.

Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District of Columbia's nonvoting representative in the House, said she plans to introduce such a measure today, describing it as "the only way to send a bipartisan, bicameral message without delay to the country and the world that the United States is a nation of laws."

Kinzinger also suggested that he would back a censure motion.

Some Democrats have expressed worry that if the House and Senate do not act quickly, then Trump and his supporters will be emboldened to continue working to overturn Biden's election -- and that the country may be wracked by further threats to the safety of lawmakers, officials and the democratic system.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., responding to the argument from some Republicans that impeachment would be a bad start for Biden as he seeks to unify the country behind his agenda, said in a tweet that the country "cannot heal until we first get justice."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a second-term congresswoman who is among the leading voices of the party's liberal wing, suggested that Democrats should pursue an "all-of-the-above" approach that includes various avenues for ousting the president.

She rejected the idea that removing Trump should take a back seat to Biden's plans, suggesting Biden's own safety may be at stake.

"With profound respect, I believe that the president's safety and the safety of the United States Congress and the security of our country takes precedent over the timing of nominations and the timing of potential confirmations," Ocasio-Cortez said on "This Week." "This is an immediate danger right now."

PLACE IN HISTORY

Meanwhile, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called Trump a failed leader who "will go down in history as the worst president ever."

The Republican said in a video he released on social media Sunday that "Wednesday was the Night of Broken Glass right here in the United States." In 1938, Nazis in Germany and Austria vandalized Jewish homes, schools and businesses during an attack that became known as Kristallnacht, or "the Night of Broken Glass."

"The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted," he said. "They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded."

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys -- a far-right American extremist group -- to the Nazis. Some Proud Boys leaders were arrested in the nation's capital before and after Wednesday's riot.

"President Trump sought to overturn the results of the election -- and of a fair election," Schwarzenegger said in the video. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies."

Schwarzenegger called Trump a failed leader and said he took solace that Trump's presidency was coming to an end and "would soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet."

Five people died in connection with the riot, including a Capitol Police officer. Scores of rioters have been arrested, and many more are being sought.

In addition, authorities on Sunday announced the death of a 51-year-old Capitol Police officer. Two people familiar with the matter said the officer's death was an apparent suicide. Officer Howard Liebengood had been assigned to the Senate Division and was with the department since 2005. He is the son of a former Senate sergeant-at-arms.

It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday's events.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a proclamation Sunday, Trump said he is ordering the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for the two Capitol Police officers who have died since Wednesday's violent protests, as well as all members of law enforcement agencies across the nation.

Trump said the show of respect will take place at the White House and all federal buildings through sunset on Wednesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville, Alan Fram, Mary Clare Jalonick, Alexandra Jaffe, Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller, Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo, Bobby Caina Calvan and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Felicia Sonmez, Mike DeBonis, Juliet Eilperin, Amy B. Wang and Annie Linskey of The Washington Post.

Anti-scaling fencing has been placed in front of the Supreme Court, which stands across the street from the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alan Fram)

An American flag flies above the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries D-NY, third from right, speaks during a news conference at City Hall, Jan. 9, 2021, in New York. Members of New York's Congressional delegation and Mayor Bill de Blasio, second from right, called for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters that left five dead. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, right, after administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as her husband Verne Martell holds a Bible, during a mock swearing in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington as the 115th Congress begins. The oath, which normally doesn’t attract much attention, has become a common subject in the final days of the Trump presidency, being invoked by members of both parties as they met Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 to affirm Biden's win and a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Murkowski vowed to honor the oath she took and affirm the results of the presidential election while urging colleagues to do the same. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., speaks during a Congressional Oversight Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 (Alex Wong/Pool via AP)

Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol complex, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alan Fram)