Police: 20-year-old robbed at gunpoint outside Little Rock hotel

A 20-year-old was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening outside of his hotel on Geyer Springs Road, police said.

A man from Clarksville told officers he was standing outside the Red Roof Inn by his truck, when he was robbed at gunpoint, according to an incident report.

The 20-year-old told officers he noticed two people standing on the sidewalk on Mitchell, heading toward the hotel. He felt uneasy, so he was going to grab his gun, but decided against it, the report states.

Instead, the man decided to grab his clothes and go inside, he told officers. By the time he turned around, the two were behind him at the truck, according to the report.

They demanded his money, and the 20-year-old told them he didn’t have any, police said.

One of the people punched him in the mouth and the other pointed a gun at his temple, according to the report.

When he tried to retrieve his wallet from his pocket, the two held the gun to his thigh and snatched the wallet, police said.

The victim told officers the robbers ran west toward the Spring Valley Apartments at 8701 Interstate 30, the report states.

Officers checked the footage from the camera at the front of the hotel, but were unable to get a clear picture of the two people, according to the report.