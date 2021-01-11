Sections
Police report shooting at Little Rock grocery store

by Ashton Eley | Today at 8:28 p.m.
Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police were on the scene of a shooting just outside the Kroger at 8824 Geyer Springs Road around 8 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is stable, according to a department spokesman. No other details were available.

The investigation is ongoing.

