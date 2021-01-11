Sheridan woman earns doctorate, studies online behavior

Esther Mead of Sheridan graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in December with a Ph.D. in integrated computing with an emphasis in information quality, according to a news release.

Mead has also accepted a position as a post-doctoral researcher at UA Little Rock's Collaboratorium for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies (COSMOS.) She will continue research regarding numerous aspects of social media data analysis and online behavioral studies.

"Obtaining a Ph.D. represents the self-actualization of my highest academic goal," Mead said in the release. "It's sort of like reaching the summit of a great mountain that you have been struggling to climb for several years. This has been my goal since I began my academic journey, and to have finally reached the summit is like a dream come true. I only wish that my father could have seen it."

Mead is a first-generation college student who earned a bachelor's degree in psychology, a Bachelor of Business Administration, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Central Arkansas.

She then taught marketing research and consumer behavior courses at San Diego State University for four years. She returned to Arkansas to help care for her father, who had been diagnosed with prostate and bone cancer, and to pursue a Ph.D.

In 2016, Mead entered the master's degree program in business information systems at UA Little Rock. She discovered COSMOS after enrolling in the integrated computing doctoral program.

"I was impressed by the level of professionalism and societal impact of the work that I had read that was coming out of the organization, and was immediately interested in figuring out a way to become part of the team," Mead said. "As part of COSMOS, I have been privileged to be part of several important research works. These include numerous analyses of bots, toxicity, and misinformation campaigns on social media platforms."

One of the research projects Mead participated in was a website that tracks the spread of misinformation regarding covid-19.

"There was a tremendous amount of disinformation circulating on social media platforms about Covid-19, which several of my family members believed," Mead said. "This led me to become involved in a COSMOS-led effort to create and curate a website that kept track of these various covid-19 misinformation items and provided disproof. Additionally, I am continually taking great care to ensure that my elderly mother is staying safe, and likewise for my sister and her son."

Now that Mead has achieved her long-term goal of earning her doctorate, she will continue COSMOS research, mentor new student researchers, and hopes to become a professor again in the future.

"I am extremely proud of Esther," said Nitin Agarwal, Ph.D., the Jerry L. Maulden-Entergy Endowed Chair, distinguished professor of information science at UA Little Rock and COSMOS director.

"She is everything a professor could ask for in a graduate student -- intelligent, motivated, dedicated, communicator, leader, team player, and educator. She will inspire a generation of students to learn, achieve, and aspire," Agarwal said.