South Carolina controls 2nd half

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20, including 10 in the third quarter to put No. 5 South Carolina ahead to stay as the Gamecocks rallied for a 75-70 victory over No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday night.

The Gamecocks trailed 41-32 at halftime and 54-46 late in the third before closing the quarter with an 11-2 run, including five by Boston, for their first lead since the opening minutes.

Rhyne Howard (32 points) hit a jumper to briefly put Kentucky up 58-57. Boston and Henderson then added four points each during an 12-2 spurt to open the fourth that helped withstand Kentucky's late rally.

Chasity Patterson scored eight consecutive points to get Kentucky within 69-68. LeLe Grissett answered with a baseline drive and Boston made a layup before Zia Cooke sealed it with two free throws with 10.3 seconds remaining.

Boston also had 12 rebounds and seven blocks, while Henderson had eight boards. Laeticia Amihere had 10 points off the bench for South Carolina.

"When Aliyah Boston is able to play Aliyah Boston-style of basketball, you see what she's capable of doing," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said of the sophomore forward.

Staley added, "We just found a way to win, and at a really good time for our team."

First-place South Carolina (8-1, 3-0 SEC) won its fifth in a row just days after postponing a game against Georgia because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.

Patterson and Dre'Una Edwards had 12 points each for the Wildcats (9-3, 2-2).

"Our margin for error is so small," Kentucky Coach Kyra Elzy said. "For 31/2 quarters against South Carolina tonight, against [Texas] A&M, we played high-caliber basketball. However, the small mental lapses cost us and great teams expose you. In order for us to take that next level, we have to be able to play 40 minutes."

NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 70,

CLEMSON 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kianna Smith scored 17 points and Louisville, after waiting out a late delay caused by covid-19 protocols, beat Clemson.

The game was supposed to begin at noon. But less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Louisville (10-0, 3-0 ACC) announced the start had been pushed back two hours.

WASHINGTON STATE 71,

NO. 7 ARIZONA 69

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Charlisse Leger-Walker made a layup at the buzzer in overtime and Washington State rallied past Arizona.

Leger-Walker also made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60, converting after a pass from sister Krystal Leger-Walker.

The sisters combined for eight of the Cougars' 11 points in overtime. Washington State (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) beat a Top 10 team for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

Aari McDonald had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-2, 6-2).

NO. 9 UCLA 92, UTAH 67

LOS ANGELES -- Natalie Chou scored a career-high 28 points and UCLA rolled over Utah.

Charisma Osborne added 22 points and eight assists while Michaela Onyenwere had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. UCLA had assists on 24 of their 35 baskets.

The Bruins (7-2, 5-2 Pac-12) were playing their first game in a week. Kemery Martín led Utah (3-7, 2-7) with 18 points.

NO. 11 OREGON 100,

CALIFORNIA 41

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Kylee Watson scored a career-high 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Oregon obliterated winless California.

Oregon entered with a four-game winning streak over Cal with a 39-point average margin of victory.

Taylor Chavez, Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally each scored 13 points to lead the Ducks (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12).

NO. 12 MARYLAND 83,

PURDUE 46

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ashley Owusu had 19 points and nine assists, Diamond Miller added 16 points and eight assists and Maryland coasted over Purdue.

The Terrapins shot 52% through three quarters while holding the Boilermakers to 34% for the game, forcing 17 turnovers and building a 51-35 rebounding advantage.

Katie Benzan and Chloe Bibby scored 11 points apiece and Faith Masonius grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland (9-1, 5-0 Big Ten). Kayana Traylor topped Purdue (5-4, 2-3) with 12 points.

NO. 14 MISSISSIPPI ST. 60,

MISSISSIPPI 56

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Jessika Carter scored 19 points and Myah Taylor scored the last four as Mississippi State fended off an upset bid from in-state rival Ole Miss.

Taylor had 10 points, 8 assists and 4 steals for Mississippi State (8-2, 3-1 SEC).

Donnetta Johnson and Valerie Nesbitt each reached career highs in scoring for Ole Miss (7-2, 1-2), Johnson with 25 and Nesbitt 18.

NO. 15 MICHIGAN 70,

ILLINOIS 50

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Michigan continued its school-best start with a win over Illinois.

Akienreh Johnson added 17 points points and Amy Dilk 11, plus both grabbed nine rebounds, for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten).

Jeanae Terry scored 17 points for the Illini (2-6, 0-5).

NO. 19 INDIANA 74,

WISCONSIN 49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Ali Patberg scored 21 points, Mackenzie Holmes added 14 and Indiana beat Wisconsin.

Patberg drained 5 of 7 three-pointers and dished five assists as the Hoosiers (7-3, 5-1 Big Ten) had 16 assists on 27 field goals. Holmes grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Sydney Hilliard led the Badgers (3-6, 0-6) with 23 points and eight rebounds.

NEBRASKA 68,

NO. 23 MICHIGAN STATE 64

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Kate Cain blocked a three-point shot with five seconds remaining and Whitney Brown followed with the clinching free throw, and Nebraska upset Michigan State.

The Spartans, who went cold in the fourth quarter, pulled within 67-64 on a putback by Kendall Bostic. A quick foul sent Bella Cravens to the line where she missed two free throws.

Alyza Winston's attempt to tie was blocked by Cain, allowing Nebraska (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) to escape.

Nia Clouden led the Spartans (8-2, 3-2) with 14 points.

