Speaking of trouble ...

You'll not be surprised to know that there are overlapping laws on the books, especially at the federal level. Those who stormed the Capitol Building last week face a number of charges. And the feds don't appear to be taking it easy, even though those who did the storming are supporters of the current president.

According to the acting attorney general, quoted Friday:

"Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather evidence, identify perpetrators and charge federal crimes when warranted."

There's also an executive order on the books. It authorizes up to 10 years for "injury to federal property," and was signed to protect monuments, memorials and statues. It was signed last summer.

By a president named Donald Trump.