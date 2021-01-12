Crash kills Little Rock motorcyclist, authorities say

A Little Rock man died after a vehicle struck the rear of his motorcycle Thursday evening, throwing him, authorities said.

Enoch Sellers, 46, was riding east near 17100 Lawson Road in Little Rock when the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., according to a preliminary report provided by state police. As Sellers slowed to a stop, waiting for westbound traffic to pass, the driver of a 2005 Honda failed to brake and hit the rear of his motorcycle, the report states.

Authorities said Sellers, who was thrown from the vehicle, was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center and later died.

A Helena-West Helena man was killed Sunday afternoon after his vehicle went over a guardrail, troopers said.

Roy Hawkins Jr., 50, was driving west on U.S. 49 when his vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer struck a guardrail around noon, according to a separate preliminary report.

The vehicle went over the rail and came to a final stop on the roadside, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 18 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.