Bills, issues watch during the 2021 Arkansas General Assembly regular session

The General Assembly’s regular session began Monday, and a wide range of bills are up for consideration. Here are some bills and issues to look out for as the session gets underway.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s priorities:

Tackling health care issues during the pandemic

Hutchinson said he wants to make sure the state’s health care system is prepared for vaccine distribution as it gets further underway this spring, among other health care-related issues.

Hate-crimes legislation

Bills introduced in both chambers would create a sentence enhancement for offenses committed because of a victim's race, color, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, homelessness, gender identity, sexual orientation, sex, disability or service in the U.S. armed forces.

Requiring computer science for high school graduation

Hutchinson wants every high school student in the state to graduate with credit from a computer science class.

Boosting teacher pay

In 2019, the Legislature enacted Hutchinson's plan to boost the minimum teacher salary from $31,800 to $36,000 a year by 2023.

The governor said the state is still deliberating on the best way to continue to increase teacher pay, such as raising the minimum teacher salary again or incentivizing the districts to raise the median salary level.

Enacting proposals from the law enforcement task force

After the death of George Floyd, Hutchinson created a task force to analyze the best practices and procedures for law enforcement in the state.

Tax cuts

Bills already generating discussion:

Abortion ban

Stand your ground

Women’s health bills

Read more on other priorities and bills this session.