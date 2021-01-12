Clinic, physician new to hospital

Maaman Bashir
Jefferson Regional Medical Center has opened a new rheumatology clinic and announced the addition of a new doctor.
Dr. Maaman Bashir has joined the hospital staff as well as Jefferson Regional Rheumatology Associates, 4747 Dusty Lake Drive in Pine Bluff.
Bashir received her medical degree in Karachi, Pakistan.
She completed an internal medicine residency at Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, Ill., and a rheumatology fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.