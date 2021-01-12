Clinic, physician new to hospital

Jefferson Regional Medical Center has opened a new rheumatology clinic and announced the addition of a new doctor.

Dr. Maaman Bashir has joined the hospital staff as well as Jefferson Regional Rheumatology Associates, 4747 Dusty Lake Drive in Pine Bluff.

Bashir received her medical degree in Karachi, Pakistan.

She completed an internal medicine residency at Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, Ill., and a rheumatology fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin.