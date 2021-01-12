Gravette man who occupied Pelosi's office was armed with 'stun gun,' faces 10 years in prison if convicted

The Gravette man who entered the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and propped his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was armed with a "stun gun," according to an amended complaint in the case.

Richard M. Barnett, 60, now faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted on that charge, Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann said during a federal court hearing Tuesday in Fayetteville.

Last week, Justice Department officials said Barnett faced a maximum sentence of one year in prison on all three charges against him.

The hearing was conducted via Zoom, with Barnett in the Washington County jail and others participating remotely.

"You are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or restricted grounds without lawful authority while carrying a dangerous weapon, specifically a stun gun," said Wiedemann, while going over the charges with Barnett.

He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 on that charge, said Wiedemann.

She said Barnett faces two other charges: violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, which carries a penalty of up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine; and theft of public money, property or records, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

A detention hearing has been scheduled for Friday.

The amended complaint remained sealed while the hearing was taking place this afternoon.

A photograph of Barnett with his feet on a desk in Pelosi's office went viral. After he left the Capitol grounds on Wednesday, Barnett showed reporters an envelope he took from the office.

