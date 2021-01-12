Happy birthday (Jan. 12): You elevate this scene. Your sense of justice is well-developed, and you'll be instrumental in the righting of wrongs, balancing of karma, breaking harmful cycles and promoting an atmosphere that supports the best life has to offer: love, vitality, creativity and interdependence of people, life forces and environments.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll be loved for your complexity and contradictions. You can be serious one moment and silly the next, but your true talent comes out when you're both at the same time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Instead of either/or, you'll think in terms of integrating everything and having it all. It sounds greedy, but it's actually inclusive, and one of the more generous things you can do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's often the case that the ones who need you the most are too familiar with what you give to be very appreciative. This is why it's important to do things for your own satisfaction and fulfillment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You welcome feedback, especially if it's negative. Negative feedback is often a problem you can solve. Coming up with solutions makes you creative, strong and, possibly — eventually — rich.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's your turn, your time; it's on. There's no one around who can get in your way. Even random bad luck can't stop you because you've already seen a lot of chaos, and you've learned how to adapt.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's a day to indulge in your favorite revenge fantasy. You know, the one in which you enjoy massive success right in the face of those who once doubted you or stood in your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It can be done. You will figure it out, and anything that seems to suggest otherwise is to be ignored. Avoid the worriers. Their energy is well-meaning but also very negative.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've analyzed a problem for so long that you've paralyzed your inner decision-maker. Start fresh. Forget everything or pretend that you have. Jump in and act unthinkingly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be sure you're dealing in manageable stakes. This is when you'll feel your liveliest — when you're giving at a level you can afford to lose, and you might even be liberated by the loss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll challenge the established ways, not because you want to draw attention to yourself but because you simply never learned the tradition. So, you naturally see things differently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Complaints and criticism are the domains of the powerless or those who think they are. There's no time to complain when you're coming up with a strategy to win it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reach up and find people who are excellent at the thing you're trying to get good at. At first, it will be humbling. But if you're fine with not being the best right away, you'll learn quickly, and you'll carry your own eventually.

STARS FAVOR THE SPARKLE PONY

Everyone is attracted to the sparkle pony. On a typical day, such distractions take up a few dazzling moments, and then it’s back to the business of regular horses. This square of Mercury and Uranus has the glitz and glamour coming on strong, and then continuing to enchant. It’s a mesmerizing time-suck to avoid if you want to be productive!

CAPRICORN NEW MOON

It is said that the most difficult person to lead is oneself, and those who can master the self are the best at leading others. The first new moon of the year happens in Capricorn, the sign of leadership. The moon disappearing into this realm of the sky offers an opportunity to take hold of that most difficult to, the devotee inside your own skin.

The same rules apply for self-leadership as for any group. The excellent leader has a clear, specific and vivid picture of the goal. Not only that, but also the leader has a date and time stamp for this mission and milestones leading up to that deadline. A plan, a system, resources and methods of getting them… these are all part of leadership. There is one organizing principle that helps all of these elements settle into alignment so that the process might become a well-oiled machine on the way to the goal. That organizing principle is: priorities.

The new moon in Capricorn is an invite to figure out the big purpose statement and let all the seemingly disparate pieces find their way into the package.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Born under the sign of moguls, Amazon.com founder, president and CEO Jeff Bezos is one of America’s top leaders and most prominent dot-com entrepreneurs. This Capricorn’s intelligence was noted when he was a toddler and tried to disassemble his crib with a screwdriver. Bezos has a natal moon in worldly Sagittarius and sun, Mercury and Mars all in the sign of leadership and ambition.