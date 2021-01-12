• Bonnie Watson Coleman, a 75-year-old Democratic congresswoman from New Jersey, has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking shelter in a room with other lawmakers, some of whom refused to wear masks, during last week's violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol.

• Joel Hart, an Alabama state trooper, said agents, after discovering a 48-barrel still in rural Russell County, confiscated about 325 gallons of moonshine as they arrested three men accused of running an illegal distilling operation.

• Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, said several of the park's gorillas, likely exposed to the coronavirus by a worker, have tested positive in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States.

• Jeff Manley, a police corporal in Snellville, Ga., said that, after a manhunt that shut down a highway during Monday morning's commute, officers captured a man accused of fleeing into nearby woods and shooting at a police officer responding to a suspicious person call.

• Patrick Amos, 19, 0f Lake Charles, La., is facing an attempted murder charge after telling sheriff's deputies he was trying to kill "a demon" when he used a knife to repeatedly slash a relative, who survived the attack.

• Anna Ritter said boats participating in a sailing school near Santa Cruz, Calif., "were just like dominoes flying through the water" when a large wave overturned several, tossing about 20 people, including 12 children, into the frigid water before they could be rescued.

• Jeremy Branch, 39, of Mobile, Ala., accused of threatening a Moss Point., Miss., credit union teller and demanding cash, was charged with armed robbery after he was pulled over by an Alabama state trooper just a few hours after the heist.

• Suzanne St. John, a real estate agent and part-time tour guide, called it a "turnkey opportunity" now that the Fall River, Mass., home where Lizzie Borden's father and step-mother were murdered with an ax, presently a museum and bed and breakfast, has been listed for sale.

• Brian Tolentino and Juan Burgos-Lopez, accused of stealing remains from a Mount Dora, Fla., cemetery to use in their practice of Palo Mayombe, an African-Caribbean religion, were both charged with disturbing graves and abusing corpses, deputies said.