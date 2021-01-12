Little Rock police: Man robbed, dragged by vehicle

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A man was robbed and dragged by a vehicle early Thursday morning after accepting a ride outside Zimmerman’s Exxon on South University Avenue, Little Rock police said.

Police responded to 8304 Ascension Road around 2:20 a.m. Thursday for a report of a battery, according to an incident report.

The man, later identified as Robert Dunn, 55, went to the home and asked for help, according to the report. He told the home's resident he had been assaulted and had his wallet taken, police said.

Officers observed fresh blood and dirt on Dunn’s jeans, the report states.

Dunn told officers he encountered the unnamed suspect outside the gas station at 5223 S. University Ave., and received a ride, according to the report.

According to the report, the vehicle is listed as a white 1989 Chevy Caprice.

Dunn was dropped off near the Ascension Road address, and as he went to pay the suspect, he was told not to worry about it, and the driver grabbed his wallet, which reportedly held $300, the report states.

In an attempt to recover his wallet, Dunn grabbed the door handle, at which point the driver accelerated, according to police.

Dunn lost grip of the vehicle and tumbled to the ground, the report states.

No further information is available at this time.