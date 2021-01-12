Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Natalie Shovestull, 25, of 5200 Brookdale Drive in Oklahoma City was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Shovestull was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Brian Belden, 32, of 520 S.E. B St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, domestic battering and fleeing. Belden was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elm Springs

• Nathan Sharp, 44, of 6953 E. Downum Road in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Sharp was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Nicholas Rolfe, 29, of 2415 Heather Lynn Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with interference with custody. Rolfe was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Sergio Rodriguez, 23, of 6263 E. 38th St. in Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking and delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Rodriguez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Melrone Peter, 19, of 2353 N. Lowell Road in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with theft of property and burglary. Peter was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Bradley Melton, 36, of 321 E. Asher Court in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and financial identity fraud. Melton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jose Felix Cazares, 19, of 2117 Roselawn St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with robbery. Cazares was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Robert Harris Jr., 18, of 430-A S. Washington St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault. Harris was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jesus Lara-Garcia, 23, of 248 Blue Stem in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Lara-Garcia was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Eric Totten, 43, of 603 Lewis St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Totten was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.