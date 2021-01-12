NWA outdoor briefs

Recycle trees for fish habitat

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting natural Christmas trees for recycling into fish habitat by having anglers submerge them in lakes across the state.

In Northwest Arkansas, trees can be dropped off at Beaver Lake at the Arkansas 12 bridge access and the Don Roufa access near the U.S. 412 bridge. Trees may be left by the boat ramp at lakes Elmdale, Bob Kidd and Crystal.

Anglers who want to create their own fish-attractor brush piles are welcome to take trees from any of these sites.

Centers reduce hours

Visitor centers at Arkansas State Parks are on a reduced operating schedule until further notice because of a statewide increase in covid-19 cases.

Visitor centers at Devil's Den, Hobbs, Withrow Springs, Lake Fort Smith and Prairie Grove Battlefield state parks in Northwest Arkansas are closed Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice.

Trails will remain open. Contactless check-in for cabins and campsites that has been in place for months will continue.

Make hay at Buffalo

Buffalo National River will accept public bid applications through Friday for permits to cut hay on 27 designated fields on public land along the river.

Buffalo National River maintains hay fields that visually preserve the agricultural history of the area and provide important habitat for game animals and nongame animals.

Hard copies of the permit bid package, which include details about each permit and associated fields, may be requested by calling Buffalo National River's office at 870-365-2732 emailing buff_superintendent@nps.gov.

Corps offers winter camping

Winter camping is available at several parks on Beaver Lake and on the White River below Beaver Dam. Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. All payments will be made online or over the phone.

Camping is available on the lake at these parks: Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and War Eagle. Dam Site River park below Beaver Dam is also open for winter camping.

Grants fund water projects

Some landowners in the Beaver Lake watershed may be eligible for funding assistance to conduct voluntary agricultural conservation practices that protect water quality.

Over $2 million dollars in federal funding has been allocated to assist landowners in the Brush Creek and Roberts Creek watersheds in Madison and Washington counties. These are part of the larger Beaver Lake watershed.

For details contact the Beaver Watershed Alliance, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or call 479-750-8007.