OPINION | WALLY HALL: Nothing could hold Alabama back this season

My arm is a little sore, it is a minor inconvenience.

I got my first coronavirus shot Monday afternoon.

Honestly, I can’t explain the relief that flooded through my body.

This virus has no friends and especially hates people my age. Since March 16, I’ve worked from home. We have three restaurants we visit occasionally because they separate patrons by more than 10 feet. Grocery shopping has been a treat.

Watching Alabama destroy Ohio State 52-24, I couldn’t help but wonder at how a season that might never have been started and finished like so many others, with a confetti shower pouring down on the Crimson Tide.

More than 150 college football games were postponed or cancelled, but not at Alabama, where they were obviously very careful. But this Bama team seems to have a very deep connection.

After the disappointment of not making the College Football Playoffs a year ago Nick Saban and his players committed themselves to being the best.

No doubt they were.

Only one of 13 opponents, Florida in the SEC Championship game, could stay closer than a touchdown. Bama won 52-46.

Alabama’s offense may have been the best in college football history.

Consider it had three Heisman Trophy finalists, including the winner, Devonta Smith, who was Offensive MVP Saturday. In the first half, he caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

It was like Ohio State thought he was overrated or perhaps they just weren’t good enough to cover him.

He sat out the majority of the second half with a hand injury. Before he got treatment he stopped several times to watch his friends and teammates on monitors.

He returned to the sidelines with his right hand heavily taped and wearing a mask with the Heisman Trophy emblem on it.

For a couple of hours I didn’t think about the soreness or the coronavirus Monday night.

By the half, the game was basically over and, as he always does, Nick Saban called off the dogs. He could have named his final score, but he doesn’t ever embarrass opposing coaches.

Now, it is back to paying attention to the virus.

I will continue wearing a mask in public because it has been mandated and proven to be one of the smartest ways to avoid a deadly virus.