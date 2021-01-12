Police find girl, 3, taken from scene of Little Rock shooting

Police late Monday deactivated an Amber Alert after authorities found a 3-year-old girl who was taken from a shooting scene in southwest Little Rock.

The girl was found just after 11 p.m., according to a Twitter post by the Little Rock Police Department. Two suspects, who were also wanted in the shooting, were taken into custody, the post states.

Police were called to a Kroger at 8814 Geyer Springs Road at around 8 p.m. in response to a shooting, a police spokesman said. During the shooting, the victim's child was taken from the scene by two people suspected in the shooting, according to the department’s Facebook page.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 3-year-old.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the department. No other information was immediately available on the shooting or the victim’s identity.