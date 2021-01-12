STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Lindsey to Arkansas Tech | Monyyong named Sun Belt Player of the Week | OBU men's games called off

FOOTBALL

Lindsey to Arkansas Tech

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Jack Lindsey announced on Monday that he would transfer to Arkansas Tech for his bonus senior season in 2021.

Lindsey posted the announcement to his Twitter account, writing, "Excited to finish my career off in Russellville."

Lindsey, a third generation legacy Razorback through his grandfather Jim Lindsey and father Lyndy Lindsey, entered the transfer portal in December.

He completed 13 of 30 passes for 126 yards and 3 touchdowns in his Arkansas career and started the 2019 season finale against Missouri in Little Rock. Lindsey also rushed for 100 yards on eight career carries, including a 20-yard run on a fake field goal to set up a touchdown against Missouri this season.

-- Tom Murphy

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Monyyong named Sun Belt Player of the Week

University of Arkansas at Little Rock forward Ruot Monyyong was named the men's Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

The 6-10 senior was instrumental for UALR last weekend, posting a pair of double-doubles and averaging 18.0 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as the Trojans (7-4. 3-1 SBC) split a pair of games at Louisiana-Lafayette. Monyyong made 52% of his shots from the field against the Rajin' Cajuns, and went 10 for 15 from the foul line over the two games.

The preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year scored 17 points to go with 13 rebounds, 2 assists and a block in a 66-64 loss Friday night. Monyyong was better on Saturday, dropping 19 points and pulling down 16 rebounds in 40 minutes in a 78-76 overtime victory.

On the season, Monyyong is averaging 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Monyyong is the third UALR player to earn the conference honor this season, and the second in a row following Ben Coupet Jr.'s selection on Jan. 4. Guard Markquis Nowell won the honor in December.

-- Eli Lederman

OBU men's games called off

A combination of covid-19 contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ouachita Baptist University men's program prohibited the Tigers from being able to play Monday's game against Henderson State University as well as their next three conference games.

The games affected include the OBU at University of Arkansas-Monticello game Thursday, the Arkansas Tech University at OBU game Saturday and the Southern Arkansas University at OBU game Jan. 21.

OBU hopes to resume play on Jan. 23 with its home game against Harding University.

Rescheduled games will be announced upon agreements made between the impacted schools.

Southern Arkansas downs Arkansas-Monticello

Aaron Lucas scored 23 points to pace Southern Arkansas University in a 71-67 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Monday in Magnolia.

Blake Rogers added 15 points and Jalen Brooks 14 points for the Muleriders (3-0, 3-0 Great American Conference).

Denzel McDuffey led the Boll Weevils (2-1, 1-1) with 14 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA-New Orleans rescheduled to Feb. 3

The Southland Conference announced on Monday that the postponed game between the University of Central Arkansas women and New Orleans has been rescheduled for Feb. 3 at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

UCA's Jan. 6 visit to play the Privateers was postponed last week due to covid-19 concerns within the New Orleans program. The Sugar Bears' rescheduled trip will be played in between home games against Northwestern State (Jan. 30) and McNeese State (Feb. 6).

Arkansas Tech edges Harding

Jayana Sanders powered Arkansas Tech University with 23 points in a 78-76 victory over Harding University on Monday in Russellville.

Kaley Shipman added 17 points and Ashlei Lopez had 16 points for the Golden Suns (4-0, 3-0 Great American Conference).

Kelli Lampo and Sage Hawley had 14 points and eight rebounds each for the Lady Bisons (0-2, 0-2).

Southern Arkansas tops Arkansas-Monticello

Kisi Young had 19 points to lead Southern Arkansas University in a 72-66 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello in Magnolia.

Jessica Jones added 12 points for Muleriders (1-1, 1-1).

Dezirae King had 17 points for the Boll Weevils (1-2, 1-2).

TENNIS

UCA wins four matches

The University of Central Arkansas added four victories against Houston on the final day of the TCU Invitation on Monday in Fort Worth.

In singles competition, Fuka Nonoyama defeated Gabriela Giraldo 6-3, 6-1, and Yada Vasupongchai defeated Stephanie Belovukovic 6-2, 7-5.

Sumomo Hamanaga and Jaeun Lee teamed up to knock off Giraldo and Bianca Cortijo 6-4, and Nonoyama and Paulina Engback defeated Belovukovic and Manasi Reddy 6-3.

