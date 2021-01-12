Super Quiz: Surrender

This flag is the proverbial symbol of surrender.
He said, "We shall never surrender."
The German Instrument of Surrender ended this war in Europe.
This general surrendered at Appomattox Court House in 1865.
He planned to surrender West Point, N.Y., to the British.
He retorted, "I have not yet begun to fight!" when asked to surrender.
This Nez Perce chief surrendered to U.S. forces and said, "I will fight no more forever."
On May 7, 1954, French forces surrendered to the Viet Minh at this site in Vietnam.
Who surrendered at the Battle of Yorktown?
ANSWERS
White flag
Winston Churchill
World War II
Robert E. Lee
Benedict Arnold
John Paul Jones
Chief Joseph
Dien Bien Phu
Gen. Charles Cornwallis
