Today's overall top 10 games

BOYS

NO. 3 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT NO. 1 BRYANT

WHERE Hornet Arena, Bryant

RECORDS Little Rock Central 10-3, 2-0 6A-Central; Bryant 10-0, 2-0

COACHES Little Rock Central: Brian Ross; Bryant: Mike Abrahamson

NOTEWORTHY The winner will move into sole possession of first place in the 6A-Central. ... Bryant has won the past five games over Central and haven't lost in the series since getting beat 69-61 on Jan. 12, 2018. ... Hornets junior guard Gabe George recently received an offer from Lyon College. ... Central has won six of its last seven games. ... The teams will meet again on Feb. 9 at Tiger Fieldhouse.

NO. 2 MARION AT BATESVILLE

WHERE Pioneer Gymnasium, Batesville

RECORDS Marion 10-1, 3-0 5A-East; Batesville 10-3, 1-1

COACHES Marion: David Clark; Batesville: Chad LaRose

NOTEWORTHY Patriots got it done with their defense in the second half against Searcy on last Friday, limiting the Lions to just 10 points after leading 30-21 at halftime. ... Batesville is riding a three-game winning streak and playing with confidence. ... The Pioneers have held opponents to 50 points or less eight times this season. ... Marion has scored less than 50 points just once in 10 games

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST

AT NO. 4 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 2-6, 1-1 6A-Central; North Little Rock 7-1, 1-1

COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Chris Threatt; North Little Rock: Johnny Rice

NOTEWORTHY Today is the first meeting ever between the two teams. ... North Little Rock responded to its first loss a week ago by picking up a victory on the road at Conway behind D.J. Smith's 24 points. The senior guard is averaging 24 points over the past five games. ... Southwest made history by winning its first 6A-Central Conference game last week by beating Cabot 52-45.

NO. 5 MAGNOLIA

AT MONTICELLO

WHERE Dan Coston Fieldhouse, Monticello

RECORDS Magnolia 9-0, 3-0 4A-8; Monticello 7-0, 3-0

COACHES Magnolia: Ben Lindsey; Monticello: Wayne Sherrer

NOTEWORTHY Monticello can become the first team to beat Magnolia since it did so nearly two years ago. ... The Billies took down the Panthers 58-55 on Feb. 2, 2019, which was the last time Magnolia lost. ... Nick Smith had 28 points for the Billies in their victory over Star City in their previous game. ... Magnolia beat Monticello 59-48 the last time the teams faced each other last season.

NO. 6 BENTONVILLE

AT ROGERS HERITAGE

WHERE War Eagle Arena, Rogers

RECORDS Bentonville 8-1, 2-0; Rogers Heritage 3-6, 0-1

COACHES Bentonville: Dick Rippee; Rogers Heritage: Tom Olsen

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville took both games from Heritage in 2019-20. ... The last time the War Eagles beat the Tigers was in a 35-32 thriller on Feb. 8, 2019. ... Rippee's team is allowing just 35 points per game over their last three contests, including 29 vs. Fort Smith Southside. ... Junior guard Micah Hill, one of the state's top shooters, scored 24 points in a five-point loss to Springdale Har-Ber in the War Eagles' last game.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

AT NO. 7 FAYETTEVILLE

WHERE Bulldog Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Fort Smith Southside 2-11, 0-2 6A-West; Fayetteville 11-2, 2-0

COACHES Fort Smith Southside: Stewart Adams; Fayetteville: Brad Stamps

NOTEWORTHY The last time the old rivals played each other, Fayetteville rolled to a 65-49 victory during the Van Buren Classic in 2016. ... Southside's last victory came on Dec. 30 when it beat Waldron 62-55. The Mavericks' other win came against Mansfield (53-38) on Dec. 3. ... Fayetteville owns a seven-game win streak. ... The Bulldogs will play at No. 6 Bentonville on Friday at Tiger Arena.

JACKSONVILLE

AT NO. 8 MAUMELLE

WHERE Hornet Gymnasium, Maumelle

RECORDS Jacksonville: 3-7, 0-2; Maumelle 10-2, 2-0

COACHES Jacksonville: Victor Joyner; Maumelle: Michael Shook

NOTEWORTHY Both of last season's meetings came down to the final seconds. ... Jacksonville won the first game 55-53 on a jumper from current Arkansas Razorback freshman Davonte Davis. The Titans also took the second showdown, 58-55 in overtime, when Davis hit a pair of free throws late to seal it. ... Maumelle has won seven consecutive games and will play Sylvan Hills and Little Rock Christian in its next two.

NO. 9 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT LITTLE ROCK HALL

WHERE George Cirks Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 7-2, 1-1; Little Rock Hall 2-3, 0-0

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Scotty Thurman; Little Rock Hall: Jon Coleman

NOTEWORTHY One of the state's most bitter rivalries convenes after the two split a pair of games last season. ... Hall was forced to postpone two dates last week and will be returning to the floor for the first time since it beat Little Rock Catholic on Dec. 28. ... Parkview beat Mills on Saturday less than 24 hours after the Patriots dropped a close one on the road at Maumelle. ... Parkview entertains No. 10 Little Rock Christian on Friday.

NO. 10 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT SYLVAN HILLS

WHERE Sylvan Hills Middle School, Sherwood

RECORDS Little Rock Christian 8-2, 0-0; Sylvan Hills 10-2, 2-0

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Clarence Finley; Sylvan Hills: Kevin Davis

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Christian was off for more than two weeks before it beat Marvell 86-57 last Saturday behind a 33-point, 4-rebound effort from sophomore guard Layden Blocker. ... Sylvan Hills played without standout guard Nick Smith in the last game, a 70-68 victory over Jacksonville. ... The Warriors are in the middle of a stretch where they play four games in a row away from home.

GIRLS

MOUNT ST. MARY

AT NO. 1 FS NORTHSIDE

WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith

RECORDS Mount St. Mary 0-10, 0-1 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 12-1, 2-0

COACHES Mount St. Mary: Lauren Lawrence; Fort Smith Northside: Rickey Smith

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Bears have won their last 10 games, seven of which have been outside of Fort Smith. ... Northside has beaten Mount St. Mary eight times in a row by an average of nearly 27 points. ... The Belles have been struggling offensively and haven't scored more than 32 points in any of their 10 games. ... Mount St. Mary hosts North Little Rock and Conway in its following two games.

NO. 2 CONWAY

AT CABOT

WHERE Panther Arena, Cabot

RECORDS Conway 10-2, 2-0; Cabot 4-8, 2-0

COACHES Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft; Cabot: Jay Cook

NOTEWORTHY Cabot played perhaps its best game of last season when it went to Conway and beat the Lady Wampus Cats 64-50 on Valentine's Day. ... The Lady Panthers won back-to-back games for the first time this season when it beat Little Rock Southwest last Friday. Three days earlier, Cabot knocked off Mount St. Mary. ... Conway can ill-afford to overlook Cabot with top-ranked Northside on the horizon. ... The Lady Wampus Cats came away with 19 steals against North Little Rock.

NO. 3 BENTONVILLE

AT ROGERS HERITAGE

WHERE War Eagle Arena, Rogers

RECORDS Bentonville 7-2, 1-0; Rogers Heritage 2-9, 0-1

COACHES Bentonville: Tom Halbmaier; Rogers Heritage: Josh Laymon

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville may be hitting its stride after winning by double figures for the third time in as many games last week against Springdale Har-Ber. ... Heritage has lost six of seven since beating Huntsville in earlier December. ... The past 10 games between the two have been decided by an average of 26.8 points, all of which were victories by the Lady Tigers. ... Laymon went 15-14 in his first season (2019-20) at the helm for Heritage but took the Lady War Eagles to the postseason. ... Bentonville plays Fayettville on Friday.

MARION

AT NO. 5 BATESVILLE

WHERE Pioneer Gym, Batesville

RECORDS Marion 7-7, 3-0; Batesville 12-0, 3-0

COACHES Marion: Shunda Johnson; Batesville: Stan Fowler

NOTEWORTHY Whomever wins will have first place in the 5A-East to themselves. ... Marion had lost three games in succession but have started out perfect in league play, culminating with a 66-27 rout of Searcy on Jan. 8. ... Batesville picked of a key road victory in its last outing against tough Paragould behind 33 points from senior guard Izzy Higginbottom. ... The Lady Pioneers have another tough game later this week when it takes on defending Class 5A co-champion Nettleton.

NO. 6 GREENWOOD

AT VAN BUREN

WHERE Clair Bates Arena, Van Buren

RECORDS Greenwood 7-3, 1-0; Van Buren 6-7, 0-2

COACHES Greenwood: Clay Reeves; Van Buren: Michael Kinney

NOTEWORTHY Van Buren opened December with three consecutive losses, then won five in a row but have since dropped its past three games by a total of 12 points. ... Greenwood won last season's nonconference matchup 69-33 and is coming off a 79-71 victory at Class 4A No. 2 Star City. ... Van Buren is currently tied for last place in the 5A-West with Alma. ... The Lady Bulldogs will host No. 8 Vilonia on Friday at H.B. Stewart Arena. ... Kinney, a Van Buren graduate, was promoted to head coach in May after Chris Bryant stepped down to become an assistant principal at the school.

NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT SYLVAN HILLS

WHERE Sylvan Hills Middle School, Sherwood

RECORDS Little Rock Christian 10-1, 1-0 5A-Central; Sylvan Hills 6-2, 2-0

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Ronald Rogers; Sylvan Hills: Shelley Davis

NOTEWORTHY Sylvan Hills has squeaked by in its last two games at Benton and at Jacksonville (an overtime victory after being tied 45-45 after regulation) and get the league newcomer at home. ... The Lady Bears are winners of five of their past six contests. ... Little Rock Christian has played just two teams from Class 5A (Benton, Pine Bluff). ... The next three games for the Lady Warriors will be at Little Rock Parkview, at Maumelle and at Jacksonville.

MOUNTAIN HOME

AT NO. 8 VILONIA

WHERE Eagle Arena, Vilonia

RECORDS Mountain Home 2-10, 1-1 5A-West; Vilonia 12-1, 2-0

COACHES Mountain Home: Dell Leonard; Vilonia: Jeremy Simon

NOTEWORTHY Revenge may be on Vilonia's mind in this one after suffering a surprising loss to the Lady Bombers in March. ... Mountain Home crushed the then-top seeded Lady Eagles' title hopes last season by pulling off a 49-43 victory in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. ... The Lady Bombers have won just once in its last nine games and are coming off a 57-31 loss to Siloam Springs. ... Today's game with be the fourth in a row on the road for Mountain Home.

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST

AT NO. 10 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 3-5, 0-2 6A-Central; North Little Rock 8-2, 1-1

COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Charlie Johnson; North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock will get a chance to get back on track both offensively and defensively after being outplayed by No. 2 Conway in its second conference game last week. ... Southwest is still looking for its first 6A-Central victory ever after losing its first two conference matchups. ... Destine Duckworth had 13 points and eight boards and Arin Freeman scored 12 points in the previous game for the Lady Wampus Cats. ... North Little Rock is scheduled to make a return trip to Southwest on Feb. 9.

*No. 4 Melbourne and No. 9 Harrison are off today. Both return to the court Friday.