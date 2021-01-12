WATCH LIVE: Governor to give 2021 State of the State address at 10:30 a.m.

FILE -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during the 2020 State of the State address April 8.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to give the 2021 State of the State address at 10:30 a.m.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yemeWXJ588]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.