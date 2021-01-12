Sections
WATCH LIVE: Governor to give 2021 State of the State address at 10:30 a.m.

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:08 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during the 2020 State of the State address April 8.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to give the 2021 State of the State address at 10:30 a.m.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yemeWXJ588]

