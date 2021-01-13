6A Prep Basketball Roundup

Girls

Bentonville 69, Rogers Heritage 40

The Lady Tigers put together a pair of early runs to take control and hit 13 three-pointers to cruise to the 6A-West win.

Bentonville (8-2, 2-0) used a 19-0 run to lead 24-5 after a quarter and added another 10-0 spurt to go up 34-7. Jada Brown led a balanced added with 14 points, including four three-pointers. Gracie Eaves and Nadia Akbar added nine each.

Carlee Kasteel led all scorers with 17 for the Lady War Eagles (2-11, 0-3).

Boys

Bentonville 55, Rogers Heritage 42

The Tigers held the War Eagles without a field goal for more than six minutes of the foul quarter to pull away for the win.

Heritage (5-8, 0-2) trailed by 33-17 at halftime, but got as close as six in the second half. However, Bentonville's defense was the difference holding Heritage without a field goal until Taylor Dumond's three-pointer with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter pulled the War Eagles within 53-42.

Hayden Shanks led Bentonville (9-1, 3-0) with 12 points, including 10 in the second half. Jaylen Lee added 10. Kyle Ingram led all scorers with 18 for Heritage, while Micah Hill chipped in 12.

FS Northside 51, LR Catholic 47

The Grizzlies notched their first win in 6A-Central action in a close game at home Tuesday.

Northside (1-2 6A-Central) got 17 points from Denarion Whitmore. Jacob Joe and Tamaury Releford scored 10 points each for the Grizzlies.