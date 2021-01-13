Arkansas National Guard to conduct live-fire training at Camp Robinson

FILE - Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from 21 Arkansas high schools took part in leadership training in 2019 at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. Sonny Lucius, left, loses his footing during a team-building exercise, as fellow cadet Dirie Balderas, second from left, tries to keep him upright. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Arkansas National Guard will conduct live-fire training Thursday through Sunday at Camp Robinson.

Live-fire training will take place in the north-central portion of Camp Robinson.

Weapon noise will likely carry outside Camp Robinson's perimeter and may be heard in the surrounding communities. Communities near the training area may hear or feel effects of the training beyond the post's borders.