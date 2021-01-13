Bank names private-client group chief

Simmons Bank has named Shelly Arnold to direct and lead its private-client group. The focus of the group is the delivery of customized banking solutions to clients with complex financial needs, according to a news release.

Arnold will work from the bank's River Market building in downtown Little Rock. In addition to overseeing teams in Simmons' Dallas-Fort Worth and Columbia, Mo., markets, Arnold will be responsible for building private client teams throughout the bank's seven-state area, starting with Central Arkansas early this year.

The role of the private-client group is to deliver personalized concierge service and relationship management for high net worth clients and prospects. The private client adviser's objective is to develop and enhance customer relationships with a full understanding of their short-term as well as long-term financial needs.

Arnold joins Simmons Bank from Commerce Bank Trust Co. at St. Louis, where she was senior vice president for private banking, overseeing a team of private bankers and numerous client relationships.

"As a company that combines its community banking heritage with scale, Simmons Bank has a more than 100-year history of bringing a highly personal touch to its clients and communities," said Arnold. "The opportunity to join a relationship-oriented company that is equally focused on innovation and growth is incredibly exciting."