Butterball invests $8.7M, expands Arkansas turkey plants; 360 new jobs expected

by Nathan Owens | Today at 11:29 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this file photo made Dec. 7, 2009, Butterball frozen turkeys are seen on display at Heinen's grocery store in Bainbridge Twp., Ohio. (AP / Amy Sancetta )

Butterball is investing $8.7 million to expand two turkey processing plants in Northwest Arkansas.

The company, a big seller of toms during the holidays, on Wednesday said the investment will create a total of 360 jobs in the next three years.

"We are proud to continue to be vital contributors to and key supporters of the local communities in which we operate and we're grateful for the hardworking people of Arkansas," Butterball President and Chief Executive Jay Jandrain said in a written statement.

The company plans to spend $4.7 million on a facility in Ozark and $4 million at its Huntsville location.

Print Headline: Butterball invests $8.7M, expands turkey plants in Northwest Arkansas

