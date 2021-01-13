Ex-teacher gets 4-month jail term after admitting sex assault of teen

BENTONVILLE -- A judge on Monday sentenced a former home school teacher to four months in jail and 10 years of probation after she admitted to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Alisa Andrews, 52, of Rogers pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault.

Rogers police began investigating after a pastor reported a parent had told him a home school teacher was in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a probable cause affidavit. The student attended a home school program at the pastor's church, according to the affidavit.

Andrews was a teacher through a home school education association and director of Stage One Entertainment, which produces an annual community theater production with child actors, according to court documents.

The 17-year-old girl told police she and Andrews were having a sexual relationship, according to the affidavit. The teen told police she tried to end the relationship because she knew it was wrong, according to the affidavit.

The girl said Andrews was her biology teacher the semester before their relationship began but wasn't her teacher when it started, according to the affidavit.

Andrews was arrested in October 2019.

The girl agreed to the plea agreement, said Sara Rhinehart, deputy prosecutor. Rhinehart read an impact statement written by the girl.

The girl said she had to deal with severe mental and emotional trauma and was suicidal. She said she's been in therapy and the crime may affect her for the rest of her life.

"I know now that none of this is my fault, and I want you to know that you have no power over me any more," Rhinehart read. "I'm no longer the broken girl I was. You don't know anything about the person I am today, and you never will. I hope you know I don't forgive you, and I hope I never do."

Andrews must register as a sex offender. She was ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors except her biological children.