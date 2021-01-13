Follow live: Arkansas at LSU

Arkansas forward Vance Jackson (2) is shown during a game against Tennessee on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports via AP, Pool)

LSU 25, Arkansas 9 - 11:16 left first half

Pretty brutal stretch for the Razorbacks. LSU went on a 18-0 run following Connor Vanover's early 3.

All five Tigers starters contributed to the run. Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart each have six points for LSU, which is shooting 53% so far. The Tigers are 3 of 6 from deep, too, while Arkansas is 1 of 6 from 3 and 4 of 14 from the floor.

A Vance Jackson layup snapped a scoreless streak of five minutes, 35 seconds. He has four points to lead Arkansas.

LSU 11, Arkansas 7 - 15:30 left first half

So, not great results on the initial defensive plan, but the Razorbacks' semi-slow start defensively wasn't all on Connor Vanover at the rim. Arkansas' initial defenders still need to be sound on the ball and allow Vanover to help, not be their saving grace.

Mwani Wilkinson, who Vanover was ignoring on the offensive end, knocked down a right-corner 3. It was his first perimeter bucket of the season. He's now 1 of 2. Trendon Watford has four points to lead LSU, and Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart each have two points.

Arkansas' first two buckets came on second-chance opportunities by Vance Jackson and Moses Moody. The Razorbacks are 1 of their last 5 from the floor. Vanover also hit a left-wing 3.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Vance Jackson and Connor Vanover.

On the Razorbacks' pre-game show, Eric Musselman said the plan to begin the game is for Vanover to essentially stand in the lane and serve as a rim protector and defensive rebounder, not paying attention to LSU small forward Mwani Wilkinson, who has attempted one 3 all season. Arkansas is going to dare him to beat them from the perimeter.

If that plan doesn't work, Musselman said, the staff will scrap it. But that is how Arkansas will open tonight's game defensively. Wilkinson is 0 of 1 from 3-point range in 10 games this season.

LSU's starters: Javonte Smart, Cam Thomas, Darius Days, Trendon Watford and Mwani Wilkinson.

The Tigers are one of the best offensive teams in the country to this point in the season. LSU owns the nation's No. 5 offensive efficiency rating 117.6 and the No. 1 mark in SEC games at 112.1. As a team, it has been very effective on the interior and at the foul line.

LSU can really fill it up from the perimeter, though. Thomas, a freshman who injured his ankle Saturday at Ole Miss, is the Tigers' biggest offensive weapon and leads the conference in scoring. He has taken 36.4% of LSU's shots when on the floor this season, a mark that ranks 9th nationally.

Smart and Days have also hit 20-plus 3-pointers this season, including a combined 16 in league games. Smart can be a high-assist player, and Days is aggressive on the glass, serving as the Tigers' energy big. And since scoring only four points in the SEC opener vs. Texas A&M, Watford has added 21, 17 and 21 points the last three games.

LSU enters tonight's home game at No. 24 in the KenPom rankings, and Arkansas is No. 26.