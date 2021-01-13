Hot Springs man faces charge after brother shot in leg at motel

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was arrested Monday morning on a felony battery charge after the man's brother was shot in the leg Sunday at a motel.

Eryk Kent Prater, 38, who lists a Marion Anderson Road address, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. at the Garland County sheriff's office and charged with first-degree domestic battery.

Prater, who lists no felony history, remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday the sheriff's office received numerous 911 calls regarding a shooting at Motel 6 at 106 Lookout Point.

One of the callers, Candy May, who is the mother of Eryk Prater and the victim, Blake Prater, said her son, Blake Prater, had called her to say that he had been shot by Eryk Prater, according to the affidavit. She told 911 dispatchers that Eryk Prater arrived at her home to wash some clothes earlier in the day and, after he left, she discovered a firearm was missing.

Deputies responded to the motel and found Blake Prater in one of the rooms with a leg injury and what was described as "large amounts of blood," according to the affidavit. He reportedly told deputies that his brother had shot him and driven off in a red Ford Taurus. He told police that he didn't know where his brother was going.

Deputies determined the motel room was being rented by Eryk Prater and that he and Blake Prater had been staying there since Jan. 1.

It also was noted that Eryk Prater had a maroon Ford Taurus registered in his name.

The affidavit did not indicate a motive for the shooting or if Eryk Prater gave a statement to sheriff's investigators after his arrest.