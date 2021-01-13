Lady Mets display resolve in victory

After a nine-point lead in the final quarter disappeared with 4:37 left, eStem responded with a flurry.

The Lady Mets outscored Joe T. Robinson 10-2 over the next two minutes, then held on for a 61-52 victory Tuesday night at Robinson.

The Lady Senators scored only five points in the final 3:08, all coming from the free-throw line. The Lady Mets went to the line 17 times in the final quarter but made only seven.

"To be honest with you, we play two freshmen and we had to pull one off the bench," eStem Coach Dustin Williams said. "We have only one senior who plays at lot, so we usually have a slow start, but not this time. We let them back in and it became a game."

Fouls started to be a problem for the Lady Mets, Williams said.

"We were putting people in positions we didn't want to be in and that is when runs happen. Hats off to the Robinson coach [Ahmann Love], and No. 11 [Alex Rouse] is going to keep them in the game," he said. "Anytime you have a player like that, you know she's going to keep you in the game.

"At the end of the day, you're glad to come in on the road and get a win, especially with a player like [Rouse]."

The Lady Mets (7-4, 2-0 4A-5) took a 5-0 lead, but Robinson scored eight in a row for an 8-5 lead with 5:15 left in the first quarter. The two teams battled to a 13-13 tie at the end of the quarter.

With 3:31 left in the first half, the teams were tied 18-18. At the 2:16 mark, eStem had moved to a 22-18 lead, but two three-pointers in the final 51.2 seconds by Rouse and Alivia Bryant helped Robinson (1-8, 1-2) take a 27-25 lead at the break.

By the time Robinson scored at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter, the Lady Mets had a 31-29 advantage. After two free throws and a field goal from Kae'la Mitchell, that lead grew to 35-30 with 3:57 left in the quarter.

From that point on, Robinson scored only four points the rest of the quarter on two baskets from Rouse. Estem took advantage to take a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

With 6:53 left in the fourth quarter, a three-pointer from Mitchell gave the Lady Mets a 45-36 lead. Robinson rallied behind Rouse and AJ Mason to tie the score at 45-45 with 4:37 remaining.

Over the next two minutes, eStem took the lead to 57-48. In the final 2:05, Robinson tallied only four free throws.

Mitchell led the Lady Metes with 31 points while Kia Davis, one of the eStem freshmen, had 14. Rouse had a game-high 33 points for Robinson.

BOYS

ESTEM 64, JOE T. ROBINSON 62

AJ Wyatt drove the length of the floor and scored on a layup with two seconds remaining, sending the Mets to a 4A-5 Conference victory over the Senators on Tuesday night on Robinson's home floor.

The Senators battled back from a deficit to tie the game at 62-62, only to see Wyatt grab the victory.

Jacob Banks led the Mets (8-2, 2-1 4A-5) with 26 points. Wyatt's field goal, his only one of the night, left him with five points.

Christian Cross led the Senators (5-5, 1-2) with 24 points.