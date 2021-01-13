State's jobless soon

to receive extra $300

Arkansans receiving state unemployment benefits should receive their $300 federal supplemental payments this week.

The Arkansas Department of Workforce Service has processed two weeks of payments -- for weeks ending Jan. 2 and Jan. 9. -- and payments have been sent to banks for administration, state officials said.

Supplemental payments were approved by Congress in December to help jobless workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Payments are being automatically disbursed to those who are eligible.

The program is scheduled to end March 13 unless Congress takes additional action to extend payments. The expanded benefits are 100% fully funded by the federal government.

-- Andrew Moreau

Surge in home prices

easing, index shows

Home prices are slowing in the pandemic housing market rally, a bright spot for the U.S. economy.

The asking price for a typical single-family home jumped 13.8% last week from a year earlier, according to an index from Haus, an investment platform for homebuyers. That was down from a peak of 16.5% growth in late July.

"The rate of growth was unsustainable," said Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist at Haus.

The coronavirus pandemic, after causing buyers to pause when lockdowns began in March, fueled a buying frenzy in 2020. Borrowing costs fell to record lows, and Americans decided to upgrade to bigger homes in the suburbs or follow their dreams to mountain towns out West. But in the new year, real estate analysts are watching for a slowdown.

Rates for 30-year loans, below 3% since July, probably will not fall significantly from there. And with a short supply of homes for sale, buyers will inevitably be squeezed out of the market.

The Common Haus Price index, designed to be a leading indicator, uses asking prices to measure the value of a typical U.S. home. It includes eight weeks of data, though it weighs the most recent week most heavily.

Allentown, Pa., showed a 25% annual jump last week, followed by Austin, Texas, with a 21% increase.

The New York suburbs on Long Island had been red hot, but that market is cooling. Asking prices fell 2.4% last week.

-- Bloomberg (WPNS)

Arkansas Index up

6.52, ends at 510.84

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 510.84, up 6.52.

"U.S. stocks limped to slight gains on Tuesday as investors look forward to the earnings season and watch to see how the Democrats move to impeach [President Donald] Trump," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.