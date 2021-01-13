NLR man arrested

after police pursue

North Little Rock Police arrested James Johnson, 51 of North Little Rock on drug and assault charges after he fled police in his vehicle Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report.

At 10:50 a.m., Johnson fled an attempted traffic stop for speeding until he wrecked at East Broadway Street and Riverfront Drive, causing damage to another vehicle, police said. He fled on foot until he was detained by officers a couple of blocks away, the report said.

Police found marijuana, cocaine, digital scales and plastic baggies inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Johnson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he has no bail and is charged with felony fleeing, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of cocaine with purpose and misdemeanor fleeing police.

Threat report leads

to arrest in NLR

A North Little Rock man was arrested by North Little Rock Police early Monday after threatening two people, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police that, while in a phone discussion with Caleb Burkett, 29, he threatened to kill her, the report said.

A second victim told police Burkett said he would kill him and kidnap his children, according to the report.

Burkett was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is held in lieu of $2,500 bond and charged with two felony counts of terroristic threatening.