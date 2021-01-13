No. 7 Wolverines win impressively

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Juwan Howard watched his team turn another highly anticipated matchup into a blowout.

First, Michigan pushed its lead to 17 at halftime. Then it was 30. Then, unbelievably, the Wolverines led No. 9 Wisconsin by 40 points near the midway point of the second half.

"It says a lot about their maturity -- understanding that every possession counts and matters," said Howard, in his second season as Michigan's coach. "Wisconsin's a team that's capable of going on runs, and basketball is based on runs."

On this night, it was No. 7 Michigan that made the big run -- and that's an understatement. The Wolverines outscored the Badgers 43-6 over a stretch that spanned parts of both halves, and Michigan remained unbeaten with a 77-54 win Tuesday.

Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists for the Wolverines. Franz Wagner added 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was another masterpiece for Michigan (11-0, 6-0 Big Ten), which became first team in college basketball history to beat three ranked opponents in a row by at least 19 points.

"They're coached very well. They have a lot of players, and they have playmakers on both ends of the floor," said D'Mitrik Trice, who led Wisconsin with 20 points. "A lot of guys that can get up and run the floor. A lot of shooters. And, they space the floor really well. They're very disciplined in what they need to get accomplished. It just shows."

Michigan set the tone for this one with its rim protection. The Badgers (10-3, 4-2) struggled to finish plays around the basket early on, and the Wolverines had six blocked shots in the first half alone.

Michigan led 26-23 before scoring the last 14 points of the half. A steal and dunk by Wagner made it 33-23. Smith followed that with a steal and layup. Wagner then drove the baseline and dunked for a 14-point advantage.

The start of the second half wasn't any better for Wisconsin. A three-pointer by Eli Brooks made it 47-26, and a three-pointer by Smith made it 54-26. Finally, a layup by Chaundee Brown gave Michigan a 69-29 lead.

"You definitely don't expect that coming into the game," Wagner said. "Knowing how we worked, what we did in the summer, I'm just happy that it pays off."

The last time Michigan started the season with a run like this was when the Wolverines were 17-0 during the 2018-19 season. Wisconsin actually ended that unbeaten streak, but the Badgers didn't come close to a repeat performance.

Michigan has now beaten three consecutive ranked opponents by an average of 22.3 points. The Wolverines led by 29 against Northwestern before winning by 19. They led by 37 against Minnesota before winning by 25.

OKLAHOMA STATE 75, NO. 6 KANSAS 70

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally to beat No. 6 Kansas.

Kansas trailed by three in the closing seconds and had possession, but Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams stole the ball, drove the length of the floor and dunked as time expired.

The Cowboys blew a 19-point lead in a loss to West Virginia eight days earlier and squandered a 16-point lead in the second half of this one before scoring the game's final eight points.

Williams scored 17 points and Avery Anderson III added 14 for the Cowboys (9-3, 3-3 Big 12). It was the fifth time in the past eight tries that Oklahoma State has beaten the Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

David McCormack scored a season-high 24 points for Kansas (10-3, 4-2).

NO. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 74, NO. 19 DUKE 67

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech (10-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) over No. 19 Duke (5-3, 3-1).

Radford helped the Hokies jump to an 18-point, first-half lead. They held off Duke's second-half rally to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Keve Aluma added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Cone finished with 14 points for Virginia Tech.

Jeremy Roach led Duke with a game-high 22 points.

The Hokies led from the tip, making six of their first eight shots and shooting 63.3% (19 of 30) in the first half. Radford connected on 6 of 8 in the first half and finished 7 of 12 from the field.

Duke cut the deficit to 56-55 after Matthew Hurt hit a corner three-pointer with 13:12 remaining. Radford scored the game's next five points, and Duke went scoreless on six consecutive possessions. The Blue Devils got no closer than four points the rest of the game.

Hurt, the ACC's leading scorer (19.6 points per game), finished with 20 points.

SEC MEN

FLORIDA 72, MISSISSIPPI 63

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Colin Castleton scored 21 points, grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds with a career-high 7 blocked shots as Florida (6-3, 3-2 SEC) ended its two-game skid by beating Mississippi (6-5, 1-3)

Romello White sank a pair of free throws with 4:32 remaining to give Ole Miss a 63-58 lead. From there, Florida reeled off 14 unanswered points and the Rebels never scored again.

Trailing 66-63 with 49.9 seconds to go, Ole Miss Coach Kermit Davis drew a technical foul for arguing the fifth foul called on White.

Tre Mann made both technical foul shots as well as both free throws on the foul by White. Mann scored six consecutive points in a 23-second stretch.

Mann scored 17 points and Noah Locke scored 15. The Gators took advantage of 21 foul calls on Ole Miss to make 22 of 26 at the foul line.

Devontae Shuler scored 19 points for the Rebels, and White had 10 points.

ALABAMA 85, KENTUCKY 65

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- John Petty Jr. scored 23 points, including four of Alabama's 14 three-pointers, Jaden Shackleford added 18 points, and Alabama never trailed Kentucky in a matchup of the SEC's top two unbeaten teams.

The Crimson Tide (10-3, 5-0 SEC) won their fifth consecutive game to remain atop the conference. After the Wildcats tied the game at 17-17, Alabama answered with consecutive three-pointers by Shackleford, Petty and Alex Reese (eight points) to regain the lead for good.

Petty was 4 of 7 from behind the arc and 9 of 15 overall as Alabama snapped an eight-game losing streak at Rupp Arena with its first win since a 68-64 victory on Jan. 14, 2006. Shackleford was 6-of-15 shooting that included 2 three-pointers, among seven players to hit at least one from deep as the Tide finished 14 of 30.

Isaiah Jackson had 14 points off the bench, Devin Askew 12 points and Keion Brooks Jr. 10 for Kentucky (4-7, 3-1), which had won its previous three contests.