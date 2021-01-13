Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Brittany Kloos, 32, of 10918 Jaber Road in Gravette was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Kloos was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Nha Le, 32, of 810 N. Sentry Drive in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Le was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Todd Dyer, 57, of 5000 S.W. Golden Eagle Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Dyer was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Laura Salas-Recinos, 28, of 808 S. 21st St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Salas-Recinos was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jessy Smith, 21, of 17708 Beavorama in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Smith was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.