Police arrest brothers after shots fired

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Two brothers were arrested in connection with shots being fired in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets on Sunday morning.

Robert "Bobby" Harris, 18, of Siloam Springs was arrested Sunday and Travis Harris, 20, was arrested Monday, according to a release issued by Capt. Derek Spicer of the Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 430A S. Washington St. at 7:41 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses said they saw a vehicle, possibly a Cadillac or Hyundai, enter the driveway and multiple gunshots erupt before the vehicle left the area, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Officers found multiple spent shell casings on the road, sidewalk and front porch of the residence.

Robert "Bobby" Harris is facing charges of aggravated assault; committing a terroristic act; discharging a firearm in the city; discharging a fire arm from a vehicle; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the release.

Travis Harris is facing charges of aggravated assault; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; and discharging a firearm in the city, according to the release.

Both suspects were being held in the Benton County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

Travis Harris was also allegedly involved in another shooting with two other teens on June 12, 2018. The shooting occurred in the area of 1050 N. Britt St. of Cheri Whitlock Drive near Remington Park Apartments.

Travis Harris was arrested in connection with battery and engaging in a violent criminal group activity.