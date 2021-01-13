Police ID man fatally shot Tuesday in Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police have identified the man fatally shot Tuesday on Stardust Trail in Little Rock.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Stardust Trail for reports of shots fired, where they discovered a deceased man lying in a driveway, according to authorities.

The male was later identified as Kendrell Smith, 25, of Jacksonville, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Detectives are working active leads and the investigation is ongoing, police said.